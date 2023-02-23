[PHOTO] Ex-WWE star shows off massive size difference between his and Alexa Bliss' shoes

Alexa Bliss recently went bowling with her best friend and former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley, judging by an interesting photo that the latter shared.

Little Miss Bliss has been the best of friends with ex-WWE star Mojo Rawley for quite some time now. Mojo used to occasionally share hilarious videos featuring himself and Bliss back when he was a WWE mainstay.

Alexa Bliss recently went to a bowling game with Mojo. The former 24\7 Champion later shared a picture showing off the massive size difference between his and Alexa Bliss' shoes. Check out the screenshot of his story below:

Mojo comparing shoe sizes with Bliss

What did Alexa Bliss's best friend say about his future plans after leaving WWE?

It didn't take long for Bliss to notice Mojo's Instagram story. Given how both wrestlers are good friends, she quickly shared the same on her Instagram story as well.

It has been about two years since Mojo was let go by WWE after being with the company for almost a decade. Rawley was mostly used as a mid-card act on WWE TV. His biggest WWE accomplishment was winning the André the Giant Memorial Trophy at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Shortly after his WWE release, Mojo had the following to say about his future plans:

“(I’m) definitely going to get more into the acting space. I will return to the wrestling world. Not immediately. We’re going to hype that one up pretty good. Right now, we’re just going to take some time and enjoy this freedom and do a little bit of everything. Dabble and just set things up. You better believe when I come back to wrestling, it’s going to be hyped up, and it’s going to be a big surprise for everybody. That’s going to be a very, very exciting day for me.” [H/T Fightful]

Mojo Rawley hasn't wrestled in about three years now. His last match was a losing effort against Chad Gable on WWE SmackDown, back in June 2020. He still keeps up with pro wrestling and occasionally hangs out with Bliss and his other friends who are still actively wrestling.

