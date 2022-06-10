[Photo] Female WWE Superstar believes that Roman Reigns' Championship looks good on her

WWE SmackDown star Xia Li has taken to Twitter to claim that Roman Reigns' WWE Championship looks good on her.

Since being called up to the main roster, the Chinese star has shared the ring with Shotzi and WWE veteran Natalya and has beaten both of them.

Li is currently in Orlando, FL, for the Special Olympics USA Games running from June 5-12. Several WWE Superstars are making appearances at the event as part of "WWE Community", including former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

As part of the event, the company has set up a replica of the WWE Championship for fans and athletes to pose behind for pictures. Li tried it out and posted a photo of herself with the replica title on social media. She captioned the photo by writing the following:

It looks good on me right? #wwe #smackDown

Check out Xia Li's tweet below:

Xia Li seems determined to get her hands on WWE gold, even if it's from another division. She just missed out on challenging for the SmackDown Women's Championship as she lost a six-pack challenge for the #1 Contender's spot last Friday.

Both the WWE and Universal Championships are currently held by Roman Reigns. The Head of the Table is taking time off from WWE programming but is expected to be back for SummerSlam 2022.

How did the WWE Universe react to Xia Li's tweet as she posed with a title currently held by Roman Reigns?

The WWE Universe mostly agreed with Xia Li on Twitter. Replying to her tweet, fans suggested that the WWE Championship sure does look good on her.

Whereas others claimed that she will soon get her hands on the Women's Championship.

Check out some of the interesting tweets below:

Alpha0mega @Alpha0mega5 @XiaWWE Yes it does. So what is the plan to get it?

The SmackDown Women's Championship is currently held by Ronda Rousey. After losing last week's six-pack challenge, it remains to be seen if Xia Li will get an opportunity to challenge for the title at some point or not.

