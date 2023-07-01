[PHOTO] Female WWE Superstar stuns fans with new look before Money in the Bank

A WWE Superstar has revealed a new look during the broadcast of SmackDown, when she was backstage. Fans have since been commenting on it, with Zelina Vega now acknowledging their love for the look.

Vega has slowly but surely become a mainstay of WWE SmackDown as part of LWO. After challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's Championship at Backlash in Puerto Rico, she has been on a roll. Despite losing to Ripley, the match seemed to affect her positively with fans behind her since then.

Although she has lost a few matches here and there, Vega has been consistently over with fans and her new look has not done her any harm at this point.

On WWE SmackDown, Vega was spotted with her new look. Instead of the usual blue and white hair, her hair was a stunning hot pink. The look can be seen below in the picture she shared.

Zelina Vega also commented on how there appeared to be a lot of positive reactions to her pink hair. Fans flooded Twitter commenting on it, with them clearly having enjoyed the new look for the star.

Now, she will be trying to get closer to another title opportunity as she's a part of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the event.

What do you think of Zelina Vega's new look? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

