[Photo] First look of NXT TakeOver: In Your House poster

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House airs this Sunday!

WWE has released NXT TakeOver: In Your House's poster. The poster can be viewed below:

NXT TakeOver: In Your House

WWE's NXT TakeOver: In Your House is scheduled to take place on June 7th, 2020. The event is NXT's first PPV since the novel Coronavirus has crippled the world. NXT's last PPV took place in February 2020 from Portland. The main event of the night saw Adam Cole successfully defend his NXT Title against Tommaso Ciampa.

NXT had scheduled its next TakeOver event in April from Tampa Bay, but it was postponed and later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House Match Card

The poster contains stars such as Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai. All of these Superstars are set to compete at the event. So far, this is what the match card looks like:

Adam Cole (c) vs. The Velveteen Dream (NXT Championship match)

Here’s the deal. As NXT Champion, I have never settled or gotten comfortable. But there are certain days where you have to sit back and smell the roses. Today is one of those days. I am the greatest champion this brand has ever seen. And that’s #Undisputed #AdamColeBayBay pic.twitter.com/WQ9gaVXI2g — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 31, 2020

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai (Women's NXT Championship match)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett

Keith Lee (c) vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT North American Championship match)

Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest

Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream are no strangers to each other. The duo have battled it out on a number of occasions for the NXT Championship with Cole always finding a way to hold on to the Title. This is Dream's last chance to capture the NXT Championship because if he loses, he can no longer content for the gold as long as Cole is the Champion.

Charlotte Flair, after winning the Royal Rumble earlier this year, challenged Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania. After winning the Title, she defended it against Io Shirai on NXT. Ripley injected herself in the feud as she had unfinished business with The Queen. A Triple Threat match between these competitors cannot be missed.

With a jam-packed match card and one more episode of NXT to go before the PPV, you can expect the PPV to be off the hook. Don't forget to tune in to the WWE Network on June 7th.