Photo: First look at WrestleMania 38 construction reveals unique stage design

The very first look at the WrestleMania 38 stage construction has been revealed.

WrestleMania 38 is WWE's two-night annual extravaganza that is set to emanate from the AT&T Stadium on April 2 and 3. The big event is loaded with exciting bouts featuring WWE's top superstars.

Twitter user imthebosslegit has shared a picture of WrestleMania's stage construction inside AT&T Stadium. As can be seen in the image below, a lot of work is yet to be done.

It looks like two large star-shaped props will be hanging above the ring when the construction work is complete. Also, the entrance stage floor is made to look like a giant star, though it's unfinished at the moment. Check out the picture below:

WrestleMania 38 is quite possibly the most hyped event in WWE history

The promotion is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting The Show of Shows this year. The tagline for WrestleMania is "The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History."

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently disclosed why he chose to use the word 'stupendous' in the tagline:

“I love branding. We try to brand everything, and marketing, it’s just fascinating to do that. So you have to (think), ‘What makes this WrestleMania different?’ So, the word stupendous is not used very often. So when you’re hitting stupendous, it’s like, ‘Stupendous? What the hell is stupendous?’ A lot of people have to look it up. It sounds good, it sounds grand – ‘Stupendous!’ I haven’t used that word before and it’s not in everyday speak, stupendous is not in everyday speak, so that’s why, you wanna do something to get everyone’s attention." [H/T WrestleTalk]

It's been a while since WWE stopped constructing unique stages for its monthly Premium Live Events. When it comes to WrestleMania, though, the company goes out of its way to build elaborate stages.

Fans may remember that WWE spent about $5 million on the stage construction of WrestleMania 33 back in 2017. That event's stage is dubbed by many as one of the best in the show's storied history.

What do you think of the stage construction for WrestleMania 38? What's your favorite WrestleMania stage of all time? Sound off in the comments below.

