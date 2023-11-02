[Photo] Former WWE Intercontinental Champion's fiancé uploads cozy photo on social media 

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently posed with her real-life boyfriend Ricochet for Halloween.

Ricochet has moved to RAW following the 2023 WWE Draft. The superstar later appeared on the May 29 episode of Monday Night RAW, where he defeated The Miz, thus qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match but lost the contest. Ricochet eventually got into a feud with Logan Paul, which went on for weeks before the two men faced each other at SummerSlam. At the event, The YouTuber successfully defeated him.

On social media, Ricochet's real-life girlfriend, Samantha Irvin, uploaded a photo of herself alongside her partner. In the picture, she was dressed up as a witch, whereas Ricochet was dressed as a 'protein shake' for Halloween.

"a witch & a protein shake walk into a birthday party...@kingricochet," Irvin captioned the photo.

Check out a screengrab of Samantha Irvin's Instagram story below:

Samantha Irvin shared her honest opinion on WWE Superstars Ricochet and Logan Paul's match

While speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Irvin mentioned her disappointment regarding Ricochet vs. Paul. She stated that it was the first time she had watched her fiance get assaulted in front of her eyes.

She added that although it was one of the worst moments for her, she got the announcement done as she was bound to do it.

"I was not happy and definitely not happy to have a camera in my face while he's [Logan Paul] saying that to me. So not my favorite, and it's crazy because it's such a replayed moment. It's like the wackest moment that I've had, but you know it’s fine. No matter what, I was gonna get the announcement off, no matter what, but I was obviously in shock. I have not seen anyone assault my fiance with brass knuckles before so that was a first."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Ricochet in the near future.

