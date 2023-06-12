[PHOTO] Former WWE star Nia Jax stuns fans with new look

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has revealed a new look in her latest Instagram story.

Jax has been away from the squared circle for quite some time now, the exception being her one-off Royal Rumble 2023 appearance. She was let go by WWE in late 2021 after she requested more time off for her mental health break.

Nia Jax has been keeping herself busy since her WWE release. She occasionally updates her fans about her life via her Instagram stories and posts. The former RAW Women's Champion recently shared a new photo on her Instagram story in which she can be seen rocking straight hair.

Check out the picture below:

Monty AEW/WWE @tmykwoah Nia Jax new look with straight hair Nia Jax new look with straight hair🔥🔥 https://t.co/E0TZkmi4Xi

Nia Jax recently opened up about her Royal Rumble appearance

Jax didn't last long in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. However, she was an immense threat, as it took 11 women to overpower her and put her over the top rope.

She later spoke with D.S. Shin of Ring The Belle and revealed that TJ Wilson was the one who pitched her return at the mega event.

"I get a call from the office and they were just like, ‘Hey, so, we are planning to have you in the Rumble’ and I was like, ‘What? Are you asking me or are you telling me? What?’ They were so incredible and I already knew, T.J. pitched me for it because me and T.J. are really cool and so when he said that, I’m guessing he just assumed because T.J. and I are so cool and so I was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Let’s do this, let’s go’" [H/T Post Wrestling]

Nia Jax is a former RAW Women's Champion. She won the title by defeating Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34. Fans would love to see her compete in a WWE ring somewhere down the line.

What do you think of Jax's new look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes