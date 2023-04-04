Photo: Former WWE Superstar in killer shape following release

It's been almost three months since Nia Jax was last seen during the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the bout at number 30, and it took 11 other participants to eliminate her.

The former women's champion was expected to return to the company following the 30-woman contest. However, the appearance seems to be a cameo, and she hasn't signed a deal with the promotion. Jax has made several appearances outside WWE since the Rumble match, and this past weekend she was a part of WrestleCon.

Jax shared several images from the event on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, showing off her new slim physique. During her tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment, the former champion was seen as a heavyweight competitor. But since her departure, she has been able to slim down and now appears in fantastic shape, as you can see in the image below.

WWE Universe has pushed for Nia Jax to join The Bloodline and make her return to the company

Nia Jax is related to The Rock and Roman Reigns, and since her release in November 2021, the WWE Universe has been pushing for her to return as a member of The Bloodline.

The Samoan faction has been part of RAW and SmackDown for several years, but they haven't included a female performer in the stable yet. The likes of Naomi, Tamina, and Ava Raine have all been rumored to be joining the group, but fans want Jax to be the new enforcer of the team.

Jax herself was asked to return to be part of the storyline, and she had an interesting response to a fan on social media.

Do you think Nia Jax will ever return to be a part of The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

