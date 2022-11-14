[Photo]- Former WWE Superstar Naomi poses with current NXT star

Former WWE Superstar Naomi recently posed for a picture with current NXT star Elektra Lopez.

Earlier this year, the then Women's Tag Team Champions, Naomi and Sasha Banks, walked out of WWE after having issues with the company's creative team. Following their departure, their tag team titles were vacated, and several matches were scheduled to determine the new champions. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah were the first ones to get their hands on the titles.

Eventually, Alexa Bliss & Asuka also became champions, but the Women's Tag Team titles are currently in the hands of Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Taking to social media, The Glow posed for a photo with Lopez as she wrote in her story:

"Such a hottie such a vibe"

Check out a screengrab of Naomi's Instagram story below:

Naomi reacted to Sasha Banks' emotional post

Naomi recently sent out an inspiring message to Sasha Banks after the latter uploaded an emotional post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Banks posted a video of herself showing off her life after she left WWE. The emotional video clip was attached with an audio message that said:

"Be patient, be gentle, be forgiving, when it comes to the matters of the heart. I know that this life could seem crazy cause it seems like the more you put it together, the more it kinda falls apart. But, don't panic. Because without losing who you thought you were, who you are meant to be could never be found. So just focus on understanding yourself, healing yourself and loving yourself, because your relationship with you is one of the only ones that you would forever be bound,"

The Glow responded to Sasha's post by sending out a heartfelt message to her former tag team partner via social media.

"Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle. You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice. @themercedesvarnado you are and will fulfill all the dreams you envision."

It will be interesting to see if Banks and The Glow will be back in the company anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

