[Photo]- Former WWE Superstar poses with Naomi and Judgment Day member

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry aka Lana recently posed with Naomi and Judgment Day member Damian Priest on social media.

Perry's last match was on the May 31st, 2021 episode of Monday Night RAW, where she and her former tag team partner Naomi were defeated by Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. Perry was eventually released by WWE on June 2nd, 2021 due to budget cut issues.

Taking to social media, Perry posted a story alongside former WWE Superstar The Glow and Judgment Day member Damian Priest.

Rosa Mendes praises Naomi for her incredible work

Former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes heaped praise on Naomi for her incredible work in the company.

While speaking in an interview with Ring The Belle, Mendes mentioned that The Glow is a giver in every match.

"She is a dream to work with, that girl. What makes her good is that she's a giver," Rosa Mendes said. "I feel like in some matches, people want to beat you up, and I always agree with everything because I'm like, super nice and like, who cares? You know, whatever. I love performing, but she knew that she would get more over if she gave me something. So if I hit her back a little bit if I made the match look close, it would put her over."

In continuation of the interview, Rosa further added how a babyface should deal with the heel and ultimately come out as a hero. Mendes appreciated The Glow's ability to put up with heels inside the ring.

"I think a lot of wrestlers, they think, 'Okay, so I'm just gonna beat this person up and I'm gonna look really tough well', but you beat up somebody that's not even, strong," Rosa Mendes continued. "But if you beat up somebody that looks strong -- for all you workers out there, that makes you look tougher. So, if you're a babyface, let the heel do like really crappy things, too. So you can look awesome and be the hero at the end."

