Photo: Former WWE titleholder calls Riddle and 2 other stars 'future' of the company

MVP recently shared an image with Riddle, Damian Priest, and Theory, calling them the 'future' of WWE.

Riddle has become a fan favorite recently due to his laid-back character. In contrast, Damian Priest and Theory are heels on RAW. Interestingly, all three men have held the United States Championship once.

Meanwhile, MVP is currently managing and mentoring Omos. He betrayed Bobby Lashley in April this year and announced his new partnership with The Giant. The former two-time US Champion is very vocal on social media about events in the industry and the current roster of WWE Superstars.

MVP recently took to Instagram to post a picture featuring Theory, Damian Priest, and The Original Bro and captioned it as:

"The future is in good hands..."

Riddle's match at SummerSlam postponed due to injuries

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins declared war on The Original Bro by assaulting him with a vicious stomp following one of the latter's matches on RAW.

This week on the red brand, The Original Bro was part of a six-man tag match where he teamed up with The Street Profits against Roman Reigns and The Usos.

After the bout, Rollins walked out and attacked a helpless Riddle with a Curb Stomp onto the steel steps, which seemingly led to him suffering a brachial plexus injury.

Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at BREAKING: @WWERollins injured @SuperKingofBros with a vicious attack on #WWERaw that resulted in a brachial plexus injury (a stinger). Riddle is medically disqualified until full strength returns.Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at #SummerSlam has been postponed. BREAKING: @WWERollins injured @SuperKingofBros with a vicious attack on #WWERaw that resulted in a brachial plexus injury (a stinger). Riddle is medically disqualified until full strength returns.Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at #SummerSlam has been postponed. https://t.co/JYauGAXuAN

The Visionary tweeted an apology to fans for his inability to compete at the Greatest Party of Summer, which was noticed by the newly-appointed Head of Creative and Talent Relations, Triple H. Thus, fueling rumors that fans may get to witness Rollins in action against a mystery opponent.

Will Rollins compete on Saturday night at SummerSlam? Who do you think should replace The Original Bro? Sound off in the comments below.

