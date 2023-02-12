[PHOTO] Gigi Dolin spotted working out with former male WWE Superstar

Gigi Dolin has had a rough week following Jacy Jayne's actions on the latest episode of WWE NXT.

However, that hasn't prevented the 25-year-old from focusing on her workout at the gym. Dolin recently shared a training session with former WWE star Nash Carter, now known as Zachary Wentz.

Taking to Instagram, Wentz uploaded a photo of the two posing at the gym. The same was reposted by Dolin.

Check out a screenshot of Dolin posing with Wentz at the gym:

Dolin and Wentz have often been seen alongside one another. Wentz is a former NXT Tag Team Champion who teamed up with Wes Lee.

Collectively, the duo were known as MSK, as they quickly became one of the hottest acts in NXT's tag team division. Wentz was released by WWE in 2022 and has since returned to the independent circuit.

Toxic Attraction stablemate Jacy Jayne recently betrayed Gigi Dolin

On the latest edition of WWE NXT, main roster star Bayley made a temporary return to NXT as she hosted an edition of her “Ding Dong Hello” talk show. The former Hugger was in charge of solving the recent issues between Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

All three women featured together in a segment and at one point, Jayne and Dolin even teased the idea of going after Damage CTRL's WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the main roster.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Jayce Jane kicking Gigi Dolin’s F*CKING HEAD IN at last night’s NXT (02.07.2023) Jayce Jane kicking Gigi Dolin’s F*CKING HEAD IN at last night’s NXT (02.07.2023)https://t.co/wwF2M0RFh0

Unfortunately, for all Toxic Attraction fans, Jayne had other plans, as she planted Dolin's face with a super kick and betrayed her. She then hit the former Tag Team Champion with a gruesome kick to the face, one that got fans talking on social media.

At NXT Vengeance Day, Jayne and Dolin were unable to capture the NXT Women's Championship in a three-way match featuring current champion Roxanne Perez.

Are you excited about a long-term feud between Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes