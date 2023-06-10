[Photo] Gunther celebrates reaching a huge milestone as WWE Intercontinental Champion

Gunther has reached another milestone in his WWE career, as he's now completed one year as Intercontinental Champion. He celebrated the feat in style, as showcased by his latest social media post.

The Ring General won the prestigious title on the June 10, 2022, episode of SmackDown by dethroning Ricochet. Since that time, he has successfully defended it against various stars, including Mustafa Ali, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Xavier Woods. At WrestleMania 39, he had a highly-acclaimed Triple Threat match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. If he remains champion till the first half of September, he'll beat Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning IC Champion.

Gunther recently took to Twitter to send out a photo of himself celebrating reaching one year as Intercontinental Champion by smoking a cigar and holding a glass of mimosa with a beautiful view in the background. In the caption, he simply wrote "365" and included a wine emoji.

Gunther wants to face Brock Lesnar in the United Kingdom

The Ring General and The Beast Incarnate met in the ring for the first time during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Their brief interaction made the fans eagerly want to see a match between them.

Gunther is also interested in having a match against Brock Lesnar. In a recent interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling, he stated that he wants to fight the former Universal Champion in the United Kingdom.

"I don't think we needed to have lots of action going on with him, get into a little scuffle and stuff, just the moment and the crowd reaction for that, it was all I needed. Just see how people...on the internet, you read stuff and people get easily excited, but often, the hype from online doesn't translate to the venue. When that happened, I was like, compared to the US, especially in England, people understand competition. They tend to look at the match and take it as a competition and then emotionally react to it, rather than expecting the fireworks right away," said Gunther.

A match between the two titans would be nothing short of a spectacle, as they could tear each other apart in the ring. Money in the Bank, which is in the UK this year, is right around the corner, and it'll be interesting to see who The Ring General will face at the event.

