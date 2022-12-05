[Photo] "He's beating Roman at Mania"- Massive tease about The Rock's WWE future leaves fans stunned

Young Rock's latest episode has provided an interesting Easter egg, hinting that The Rock could hold Roman Reigns' Universal title somewhere down the line.

Rumor has it that The Rock will face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 next year. The bout has been dubbed by many fans as a legit dream encounter and is bound to be WWE's biggest match in a long time.

NBC's Young Rock chronicles The Rock's iconic and inspiring life and mainly focuses on his pro-wrestling career. The latest episode of Young Rock takes place in the future. A scene from the episode has taken the pro-wrestling world by storm. In this particular scene, Prime Minister Angela Honig's wrestling merch collection houses a portrait of The Great One, with a bunch of titles placed beneath it.

One of those titles is the Universal Championship that Roman Reigns currently holds. Check out the picture below:

Josh Shernoff @SoSaysShernoff

@bfg728 Hey, anyone else notice in #youngrock the championships on display? This takes place about a decade in the future. Notice future @TheRock has apparently held the current Universal Championship. 🤔 Hey, anyone else notice in #youngrock the championships on display? This takes place about a decade in the future. Notice future @TheRock has apparently held the current Universal Championship. 🤔 @bfg728 https://t.co/mNilPkJT5x

How did fans react to this incredible 'spoiler' in regards to The Rock's future?

Many fans dubbed this Easter egg as a sign of the future, while others were skeptical. Check out some of the responses below:

Matisse Slade @Matisselee2 @SoSaysShernoff @TheRock @bfg728 I was watching the episode last night and I was just thinking like that's quite interesting that the universal title is there I was like that could be nothing but with all the rumors I've been hearing about a certain somebody coming back soon and I got me excited about the future @SoSaysShernoff @TheRock @bfg728 I was watching the episode last night and I was just thinking like that's quite interesting that the universal title is there I was like that could be nothing but with all the rumors I've been hearing about a certain somebody coming back soon and I got me excited about the future

Web Conn @WebConn69 @SoSaysShernoff @TheRock @bfg728 He’s beating Roman at Mania. This confirms it. Rock and Cody are gonna be the last two in the Rumble and Rock is gonna eliminate Cody @SoSaysShernoff @TheRock @bfg728 He’s beating Roman at Mania. This confirms it. Rock and Cody are gonna be the last two in the Rumble and Rock is gonna eliminate Cody

Nicholas Sankarsingh @N_Sank @SoSaysShernoff @TheRock @bfg728 People who are saying this is trivial and a nothingburger. But remember, this is a television set. Everything you see is placed there deliberately. Nothing is an accident. So there’s a reason that belt was chosen. @SoSaysShernoff @TheRock @bfg728 People who are saying this is trivial and a nothingburger. But remember, this is a television set. Everything you see is placed there deliberately. Nothing is an accident. So there’s a reason that belt was chosen.

Aaron Spencer 🖤💛 (-_•) @RebelHart9 @SoSaysShernoff @TheRock @bfg728 That’s a great observation but a lot of that merch didn’t exist a decade ago either. That definitely would be a huge oversight that I seriously doubt was an accident. That’s crazy levels of marketing if this really does lead to Rock vs Roman (and it probably will) @SoSaysShernoff @TheRock @bfg728 That’s a great observation but a lot of that merch didn’t exist a decade ago either. That definitely would be a huge oversight that I seriously doubt was an accident. That’s crazy levels of marketing if this really does lead to Rock vs Roman (and it probably will)

The Brahma Bull has previously spoken up about a possible WrestleMania showdown with The Tribal Chief. Here's what he had to say:

“I know how that conversation goes. ‘Listen, here’s what we’re thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania. But, listen, before you guys say anything. Then on the next one…that’s when…But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE. But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

It's quite interesting that the makers of Young Rock placed the Universal Title just below The Rock's portrait, especially since the championship never existed during his wrestling career. Only time will tell if the WWE icon manages to win the belt in the near future.

What do you think of this Easter egg? Is this a foreshadowing of what the future holds for The Great One?

