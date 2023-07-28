PHOTO: Is Lacey Evans preparing for life outside of WWE with her latest venture?

Lacey Evans hasn't appeared on WWE TV for several weeks after the former NXT Superstar was the subject of some backlash from Hall of Famer Sgt Slaughter following her change of image.

It was thought that she would make her return and finally be the subject of a push on SmackDown. Initially, she was set to win the Women's Championship before she announced that she was expecting her second child.

Evans hasn't been wasting her time away from the ring since she recently updated her Instagram to show that she had been working on a brand new venture.

Evans has unveiled Sunny Summer's Cafe, which is named after her two daughters and has seemingly been a labor of love for the current SmackDown star. In the shared images, Evans can be seen painting and putting together the cafe, which sells milkshakes and donuts, and operates as a coffee bar.

WWE doesn't currently have any plans for Lacey Evans

Despite only making her return to WWE TV last month, it was reported by RingsideNews earlier this week that the company currently is not pitching any plans for her.

SummerSlam appears to be the main focus for the company, and right now, Evans doesn't fit into the current plans for the Women's Division on SmackDown. This hiatus appears to have allowed her to move forward with her own business and make some plans for the future and for her children for when her time with the company comes to an end.

There are many other stars who have done the same thing since Liv Morgan revealed that she has her own farm that she runs with Bo Dallas, and Seth Rollins has his own training school.

