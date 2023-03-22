[PHOTO] IYO SKY spotted with 37-year-old WWE Superstar at WBC as Japan beat USA 3-2

IYO SKY was spotted watching the World Baseball Classic (WBC) with WWE Superstar Akira Tozawa on Tuesday night. Japan and the USA competed in the final of the WBC, and the two Japanese Superstars were in attendance during the match at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Japan won the game 3-2 after Shohei Ohtani put the finishing touches on his team’s undefeated run at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He protected a one-run lead in the ninth inning to take his side home.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sky and multi-time 24/7 Champion Tozawa during the contest. Both superstars had intense looks on their faces as they closely followed the game.

Japan held their nerve and cruised home to win the WBC on Tuesday night. It marked only the second time a country has gone undefeated at the World Baseball Classic in history.

IYO SKY and other WWE Superstars reacted to Japan’s victory at the WBC

Soon after Japan’s big win at the WBC, IYO SKY took to Twitter to share a photo of herself at the game. Her tweet was accompanied by a caption in Japanese with the following English translation:

"Thank you for the great game! ! ! ✨✨" she wrote.

Akira Tozawa also reacted to his home country’s big win at the championship with a tweet. He shared a photo of his team's jersey, along with a one-word caption.

Former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was also delighted by his home side’s performance against the USA. He sent out a tweet with Japan’s flags to celebrate their unbeaten run.

WWE Superstars come from all around the world and follow many sports. Fans have seen superstars like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Butch have taken to social media to react to their favorite football teams’ matches many times.

