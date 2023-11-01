[PHOTO] Kayla Braxton looks almost unrecognizable with incredible transformation

WWE correspondent and backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton is looking quite different in a new look that she revealed on Halloween.

For Halloween, Braxton dressed up as Pennywise, the iconic clown from the horror classic It. She shared a bunch of pictures and videos showing off her costume on her Instagram and Twitter handles.

Kayla Braxton received massive praise from the fans for her outfit. She was looking almost unrecognizable in the pictures that she shared.

Check out Kayla Braxton's tweet below:

WWE talked to Kayla Braxton about doing commentary

Kayla Braxton recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio. She revealed that she has had talks with WWE about a potential role as a commentator. Braxton then heaped praise on WWE's commentators and acknowledged the fact that they have an incredibly difficult job.

"I’ve done a lot [in WWE]. I’ve thought about that. They’ve talked to me about being on the commentary desk. I give so much kudos to commentators. That is a difficult, difficult job. I remember talking to Renee Paquette when she was doing it. Talk about a talented woman who could do pretty much anything under the sun. But it’s difficult, so I don’t think that’s gonna be my route… I’ve stepped down from hosting The Bump. I would like to look at some new potential shows to do. I live in L.A. with the intention of getting some more pop culture crossover here in WWE, potentially with podcasts. We’ll see, but no, I will not be wrestling anybody in the ring… Never gonna happen." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Braxton boasts quite a large fan following on her Instagram and Twitter handles. Her Halloween outfits are a hit with fans every year, but she certainly outdid herself with her costume this time around.

What do you think of Kayla Braxton's Halloween outfit? Sound off in the comments section below!

