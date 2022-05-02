Photo: Kevin Nash looking absolutely jacked at 303 lbs

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is rocking an impressive physique at 62-years-old.

Many fans rightfully regard Kevin Nash as one of the most influential wrestlers in the business. Nash and Scott Hall's move to WCW in the mid-90s kicked off quite possibly the greatest era in professional wrestling history. The veteran is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time world champion.

Nash is currently retired from active in-ring competition but has made it a point to keep himself in fantastic shape. As per his latest tweet, he weighs 303 pounds and is all set to kick off his summer diet. The veteran also attached a recent picture of himself in a tweet, showing off his muscular build. Check out the tweet below:

Kevin Nash has battled major injuries on various occasions during his career

Nash's legendary in-ring career was marred by a bunch of injuries, most notably his quad injury. Back in 2002, the nWo made its way to WWE, leading to the iconic The Rock vs Hollywood Hogan match at WrestleMania X8. The WCW legend had a brief stint with WWE at the time, which came to an abrupt halt in July.

On the July 8, 2002, episode of WWE RAW, Nash tore his quadriceps in a tag team match, thus putting him out of action. He returned to WWE TV a year later and feuded with Triple H over the World Heavyweight Championship.

Nash's final wrestling match came at the Legends Of Wrestling Entertainment Dome Show on January 23, 2016. It's safe to say that fans will never see Nash step foot in the ring again. Two years ago, he shared a picture of his deformed knees before two full years of rehab. You can check out the image HERE.

"The reason I retired was I was deformed and basically crippled. This knee replacement and 2 years of rehab and training has been brutal. Just get my hips to realign was incredibly painful. To the haters f**k off To those that have championed my recovery I send my thanks and love," wrote Nash.

Pro-wrestling is quite a demanding business that takes a heavy toll on wrestlers' bodies. Incredibly, Nash has managed to stay in such amazing shape after suffering several major injuries over the years.

Edited by Pratik Singh