PHOTO: Lana spotted at WWE event!

CJ Perry, also known as Lana, was spotted at a WWE event recently. Lana had an eight-year stint in WWE from 2013. During this time, she was paired with her husband, Rusev, in a managerial role. The pair was subsequently released by WWE a few years ago.While Rusev made his return to WWE earlier this year, Lana has stayed away from making an appearance for the sports entertainment juggernaut.Still, at Clash in Paris on August 31, she was in attendance at the La Defense Arena to support her husband. Check out the photo below:Rusev faced off against Sheamus in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match. The hard-hitting contest saw the Bulgarian Brute overcome his former teammate after applying The Accolade.Rusev and Lana have shared an on-and-off relationship in their life. The couple got married in 2016, before their separation in 2023. However, they got back together and even renewed their wedding vows earlier this year.They were also split as an on-screen couple in WWE, with Lana managing former WWE star Bobby Lashley and being involved in a romantic storyline with him.Lana has signed a Legends contract with WWEFollowing her departure from WWE in 2021, the Ravishing Russian debuted in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) two years later. She briefly managed Andrade El Idolo in the promotion before turning on him during a match against Rusev (Miro) at the Worlds End pay-per-view.This marked her final appearance in AEW. Earlier this year, it was reported that she has signed a Legends contract with WWE. Since then, she has shown support for her husband through social media posts and has now appeared to cheer him on in person.It remains to be seen whether Lana makes a return to WWE TV and once again aligns herself with Rusev.