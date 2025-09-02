PHOTO: Lana spotted at WWE event!

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Sep 02, 2025 15:11 GMT
Lana. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Lana. [Image credits: wwe.com]

CJ Perry, also known as Lana, was spotted at a WWE event recently. Lana had an eight-year stint in WWE from 2013. During this time, she was paired with her husband, Rusev, in a managerial role. The pair was subsequently released by WWE a few years ago.

Ad

While Rusev made his return to WWE earlier this year, Lana has stayed away from making an appearance for the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Still, at Clash in Paris on August 31, she was in attendance at the La Defense Arena to support her husband. Check out the photo below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Rusev faced off against Sheamus in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match. The hard-hitting contest saw the Bulgarian Brute overcome his former teammate after applying The Accolade.

Rusev and Lana have shared an on-and-off relationship in their life. The couple got married in 2016, before their separation in 2023. However, they got back together and even renewed their wedding vows earlier this year.

They were also split as an on-screen couple in WWE, with Lana managing former WWE star Bobby Lashley and being involved in a romantic storyline with him.

Ad

Lana has signed a Legends contract with WWE

Following her departure from WWE in 2021, the Ravishing Russian debuted in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) two years later. She briefly managed Andrade El Idolo in the promotion before turning on him during a match against Rusev (Miro) at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

This marked her final appearance in AEW. Earlier this year, it was reported that she has signed a Legends contract with WWE. Since then, she has shown support for her husband through social media posts and has now appeared to cheer him on in person.

It remains to be seen whether Lana makes a return to WWE TV and once again aligns herself with Rusev.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications