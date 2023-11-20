[Photo]- Legendary WWE Superstar poses with Trinity Fatu (Naomi) on social media

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya recently posted a picture with Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi, on social media.

Natalya recently shared her reaction to her Survivor Series 2010 match on social media. The Queen of Harts recalled her time of winning the first-ever WWE Divas Championship. Natalya responded to a fan's upload of the Survivor Series 2010 event memory. She recalled how thrilling it was to grab her first Divas Title and how it was a great time in her career.

Trinity, formerly known as Naomi, departed from the Stamford-based company in March 2023. Natalya recently posted a cheesy picture on her Instagram story with Trinity Fatu calling her "Baby Geezy" in a playful manner. Fatu is currently signed to TNA/Impact Wrestling under the name Trinity.

Natalya wrote:

"Baby Geezy. @trinity_fatu," Natalya shared.

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram story below:

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya expressed her excitement for an upcoming event

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya opened up on her excitement for an upcoming premium live event.

A lot of other WWE Superstars, along with Natalya, are going to participate in the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event, which will be held in Perth, Australia. After the announcement of the initiation of pre-sale tickets for the event, there is excitement among the fans for the same. The Queen of Harts stated that her first tour with the company was in Australia, and the crowd carried a lot of warmth, kindness, and zeal inside them. She also asserted about how beautiful of a place Australia is.

"My very first tour in WWE was in Australia. I never forgot the warmth, kindness and the ENERGY of the crowd while performing there. I’m excited to get back to one of the most beautiful places in the world, AUSTRALIA! Let’s Go," Natalya said.

It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Natalya.

