Former WWE Superstars have regularly appeared on the company's weekly shows since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon at the top. This week was no different as Mia Yim made her official return. However, another former talent was also backstage as Gene Snitsky was spotted attending the latest episode.

Fans will surely remember the six-foot-seven-inch giant as he was involved in storylines with Kane, Edge, Lita, and many other big names during the Ruthless Aggression era.

Snitsky and his wife were at the most recent RAW episode in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and they seemed to have enjoyed an action-packed show. Tamina also bumped into the 52-year-old star, as you can view below in the behind-the-scenes photo:

"Like I never left! @wwe @tripleh @wwenetwork THANKS for the hospitality my wife @mrssnitsky1 and I had a blast.... was great seeing everyone yesterday! Truly the greatest show on earth," Snitsky wrote.

Snitsky seems to have been on RAW just as a wrestling fan and spectator, as there is no word on any official plans for him to work with the company again.

What has Snitsky been up to since leaving WWE in 2008?

Having joined WWE's developmental system in 2003, Snitsky eventually made his TV debut in September 2004 to begin a massive program with Kane. The superstar spent five years in the promotion, during which he featured in a few controversial angles that arguably hurt his on-screen image as an intimidating 'big guy."'

His request for a release was granted by the company in December 2008, following which he hit the independent circuit. He continued wrestling until his most recent match in October 2020.

Gene was even briefly a part of baseball star Alex Rodriguez's security team in 2014 and made good use of his athletic background to take up the high-profile job. As revealed in the Where are they now? series, Snitsky has also pursued a career in acting and has sporadically competed inside the ring in recent years.

“It’s similar to wrestling,” he said. “I love the larger-than-life characters, the theatrics and production. Just becoming a character and getting to perform," revealed Snitsky.

