[Photo] Liv Morgan displays facial bruising following brutal attack from former Champion on WWE SmackDown 

Liv Morgan was attacked by Shayna Baszler on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, and the former Champion even stomped on her face.

Morgan has since shared an image of the bruising to her face following the attack, which was on both her eyelids and her cheekbone.

The former NXT Women's Champion attacked Morgan in order to send a message ahead of their bout, which will take place in two weeks' time at the Clash at the Castle premium live event.

Baszler has shown a new side to her in recent weeks, after Ronda Rousey told her last week on SmackDown that she used to be a killer.

This appears to have pushed her in the right direction back to the woman who won the NXT Women's Championship and once dominated the land of MMA.

Ronda Rousey remains suspended from WWE following SmackDown

Liv Morgan is bruised and injured heading into her clash against Shayna Baszler in the United Kingdom next month.

If the SmackDown Women's Champion is able to find her way past the Submission Magician, then she will have to face off against Ronda Rousey again.

Rousey was suspended for her actions against the WWE official back at SummerSlam but has appeared on TV multiple times since. Rousey paid her fine last week and attempted to hijack this week's show to have her suspension overturned.

Adam Pearce refused her request, which led to her attacking security and being arrested. It appears as though the former Champion will instead make her return to the company either as part of Clash at the Castle or in order to challenge Morgan once again heading into Survivor Series.

The WWE Draft is expected to take place in the coming weeks, which could see Rousey move over to RAW if the company doesn't want Morgan to lose her Championship anytime soon.

