[Photo] Liv Morgan shows off bruises following brutal match at WWE Live event

Liv Morgan showed off some of her battle scars after a brutal encounter with Natalya at a WWE live event.

Liv had one of the best years of her career as she was involved in a high-profile feud with Big Time Becks, won the Money in the Bank ladder match and contract, and defeated Ronda Rousey on two occasions. The list of Morgan's accomplishments for 2022 has been a long one.

However, the fairytale run ended when she faced The Baddest Woman on the Planet for the third time and lost her SmackDown Women's Championship. Since then, Morgan has been on a different path where she is exploring her extreme side by putting other superstars through tables.

This past week, one half of the roster left for Saudi Arabia to perform at WWE Crown Jewel while the other half toured Germany for live events. At a recent live event, Morgan put Natalya through the table. After the match, she showcased some of her scars on social media. You can check out a collection of her bruises here.

As you can see, Morgan has had several scars and bruises over her body after putting several superstars like Natalya and Sonya Deville through tables over the past few weeks.

Liv Morgan is set to face Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification match on SmackDown

Liv Morgan is going through a transition ever since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Morgan unleashed her extreme side on fellow superstars after her loss.

Morgan's first victim was none other than Sonya Deville, who has insulted her for weeks and mocked her for losing to Rousey in an Extreme Rules match. Deville was also seen on NXT where she helped Toxic Attraction.

Two weeks ago, Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville in minutes and continued her onslaught. The brawl between the SmackDown stars has ended but the animosity has remained at an all-time high.

On an upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Morgan is set to face Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification match. It will be interesting to see if Deville can score an upset win over the former champion.

