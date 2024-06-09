  • home icon
[PHOTO] Liv Morgan snapped celebrating her birthday on a yacht with recently separated star

By Kishan Prasad
Modified Jun 09, 2024 20:02 GMT
Liv Morgan on WWE RAW
Liv Morgan on the RAW Day1 special (image credit: WWE.com)

Liv Morgan is in the midst of her revenge tour and is enjoying her time as the Women's World Champion. She celebrated her birthday on June 8, and a photo of her and CJ Perry celebrating her special day was shared on X.

The former Riott Squad member won the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE. She successfully defended the title against The Man in a Steel Cage match on the subsequent episode of WWE RAW as well.

Liv Morgan, like many other superstars, has friends outside of the Stamford-based company. One such friend of hers is CJ Perry (FKA Lana), who is a part of the AEW roster. Perry was married to Miro but the couple decided to part ways in December last year. However, the AEW star has been living her life to the fullest and shared a special moment that she shared with Morgan on social media.

"Ever since I got into wrestling I imagined partying on a yacht with the world champ. I just never knew she'd be 5' 3, stunning, and my best friend. Happy birthday champ !!!! Keep making them watch you @YaOnlyLivvOnce"

You can check out the photo here.

Why did Dominik Mysterio help Liv Morgan with her Women's World Championship?

Liv Morgan won her first Women's World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia last month. She beat Becky Lynch in a singles match after Dominik Mysterio made his presence felt. The Judgment Day member threw in a steel chair for Lynch to capitalize on, but Morgan utilized the object to her advantage, driving her opponent head-first into it and winning the title.

On the subsequent episode of WWE RAW, Morgan successfully defended her title in a Steel Cage Match against The Man. Dominik made his way to the ring yet again and cost The Man the match when he accidentally shut the door while she was trying to escape the ring.

While Dominik has aided Morgan twice, his intentions were otherwise. The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting to see the story between the two unravel when Rhea Ripley is back from her injury and holds Liv Morgan responsible for kissing her boyfriend in front of the fans.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
