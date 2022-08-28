[Photo] Liv Morgan spotted in public with former on-screen WWE rival

WWE star Liv Morgan was recently spotted in public with her former on-screen rival Natalya.

Natalya and Morgan recently feuded with each other on WWE programming after the latter won the SmackDown Women's Championship by beating Ronda Rousey. Earlier in the same night, Rousey defeated Natalya to retain the title. Eventually, the latter faced Morgan in a title match on SmackDown, where the champion successfully retained her title.

Taking to social media, Nattie recently posted a video of herself with Morgan, courtesy of her Instagram story. The two women were seen having a good time, with the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion also showcasing her love for the WWE veteran.

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram story:

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently questioned Liv Morgan's potential as a champion

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently questioned Liv Morgan's potential as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Speaking on the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie, he mentioned that Liv hasn't been a strong champion and criticized the way WWE has booked her recently.

He added that Morgan's feud with Shayna Baszler made her look like a "punk," but he didn't know who to blame.

“I don’t know whose fault this is,” Freddie Prinze Jr. said. “Hear me out on this. I’ve never seen someone have to play a weak champion. Someone who tapped out to get the belt, but remains a babyface. Has to protect her arm, it’s almost not even playing injured, it’s like, scared and frail and weak. The stuff with Shayna made her look like a punk – and she’s the champion!"

The current SmackDown Women's Champion will defend her title against Baszler at Clash at the Castle premium live event.

Who do you think will win the match at the premium live event in Cardiff, Wales? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier