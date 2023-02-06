[Photo]- Liv Morgan teases new target on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently teased targeting the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Morgan won the SmackDown Women's title at the Money in the Bank premium live event, where she won the titular ladder match and subsequently cashed in on Ronda Rousey for the title. The SmackDown superstar retained her title against Rousey at Summerslam and against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle.

Liv's title run was short-lived as she lost the title against The Baddest Woman on the Planet at the Extreme Rules premium live event. She also competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match this year, entering the ring at number 2 and was among the two women to survive in the squared circle till the end.

Taking to Twitter, Liv Morgan uploaded a photo of herself alongside the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair. The photo displayed Morgan greedily eyeing The Queen's championship belt.

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet below:

Liv Morgan sent out a warning to her Elimination Chamber match opponents

Liv Morgan recently sent out a warning to all her Elimination Chamber match opponents.

Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, and Natalya are among the five women who have been determined to compete at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event. Following Nattie's win on SmackDown, Liv was the first to congratulate her on her victory.

Morgan mentioned how gracefully Natalya won the Fatal-Fourway match, despite just recovering from her nose injury. She also added that the latter would finally get a chance to perform in her home country of Canada:

"You might find this hard to believe, but I'm so happy for Natalya. She just came up from that insane broken nose injury, stepped into that fatal four-way match and won just like the BOAT that she is. And plus Elimination Chamber is in Canada, her home country, I'm sure she's going to be the hometown hero."

Liv eventually stated that although Nattie has earned her position to be in the Chamber match, nobody has felt the steel more than Morgan herself:

"But Natalya didn't last in the Royal Rumble match for one hour and outlast 28 other women. Natalya has not been in the most women's Chamber matches in history. No, that's me. And let me tell you something about the Elimination Chamber. There is nothing fun about that match. I have actually never been in more pain in my whole entire life. But call me crazy, I just live for that feel of that steel against my skin [laughs]."

It will be interesting to see if Liv Morgan can win the Elimination Chamber match or not.

