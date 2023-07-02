Photo: Logan Paul shows off battle scars from Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Logan Paul failed to win the Money in the Bank ladder match on Saturday in London, England. Paul had another impressive showing that culminated with a crazy spot with Ricochet. It led to some battle scars that the social media star showed off to his followers.

Paul competed against LA Knight, Damian Priest, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, and Santos Escobar. The seven competitors had a highly competitive ladder match with many impressive spots. It was won by Priest, who now has the opportunity to cash it in anytime and anywhere he wants.

Toward the end of the match, Paul was close to winning the Money in the Bank when Knight pushed the ladder he and Ricochet were climbing. The two high-flying superstars dropped on the ropes, with Ricochet hitting an improvised Spanish Fly on Paul into the tables outside.

It was a rough landing for Paul, who went shoulder and back first on the tables. WWE officials quickly checked on the YouTube sensation to see if he was okay.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



SCARY landing.



#MITB Holy shit, Ricochet with a Spanish Fly to Logan Paul through the two tables at ringside.SCARY landing. Holy shit, Ricochet with a Spanish Fly to Logan Paul through the two tables at ringside.SCARY landing. #MITB https://t.co/sKP6PXb89X

It appears Logan Paul didn't suffer any serious injuries after the match. Paul did love the experience of his first ladder match and showed what his back looked like after the crazy table spot. Check out the photo HERE.

KSI throws a bottle of Prime at Logan Paul during the match

Logan Paul's friend and business partner KSI was in attendance at Money in the Bank. Midway through the match, Paul hit a Frog Splash on Damian Priest, who was lying on the ladder outside.

The ladder didn't break, and it looked like a rough landing for both Paul and Priest. Seeing his friend struggling, KSI threw a rare bottle of pink Prime at Paul to help him recover fast.

KSI NEWS @ksinews_ KSI throws Prime for Logan Paul during WWE Money in the bank KSI throws Prime for Logan Paul during WWE Money in the bank 😭 https://t.co/Kfxc16icFP

It didn't help since Paul failed to win the Money in the Bank ladder match. Nevertheless, it was another great match added to Paul's growing wrestling portfolio.

Who would you like to see Logan Paul face at SummerSlam? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes