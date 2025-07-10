PHOTO: Logo for Vince McMahon's new company seemingly revealed

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 10, 2025 05:20 GMT
Vince McMahon (via Netflix
Vince McMahon (Image via Netflix's YouTube)

The logo of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon's new company has seemingly been revealed. The company, 14th & I, has filed for a trademark for an image that seems to be its logo.

McMahon resigned from his position in TKO Group Holdings in early 2024 after being accused of sexual assault by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant. He has been away from the wrestling limelight for over a year now.

Not too long ago, the name of Vince McMahon's new venture was revealed to be 14th & I. Now, it seems like the company's official logo has been revealed. A trademark for the following image has been filed by the company.

The filing contained the following description:

"Entertainment services, namely, production and development of scripted television and digital programming. Private equity fund investment services; financial services, namely, management of private equity funds, private equity fund investment services, and financial portfolio management." [H/T - WrestleTalk]
Stephanie McMahon opens up on negative comments targeting Vince McMahon

Earlier this year, Stephanie McMahon made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Stephanie commented on how the negative publicity directed at Vince affected her.

“I think now, in my later years, when all of it seems to happen again, it’s with a little bit of reverence that I can appreciate all of it because it’s just noise. People have opinions, no matter what, and that’s great. You can think you know exactly what’s going on. You can give whatever dirt you think you know. But, at the end of the day, I know where I stand, and that’s how I have to, just be grounded and rooted in who I am and what I believe in and try to ignore the noise.” [H/T - PWMania]
As per Wrestlenomics, there has been no indication so far that Vince McMahon is pursuing business that has anything to do with pro-wrestling. Fans will have to wait for a while before more details come out.

Edited by Harish Raj S
