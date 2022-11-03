[PHOTO] Matt Riddle spotted with recently-released WWE star

Matt Riddle's MMA career ended a long time ago, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he has stopped honing his skills. While he regularly practices Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he has done so alongside several other wrestlers, some of whom have been spotted in his BJJ post-session photos. This time, it was with the most recently-released WWE star, Bodhi Hayward.

Bodhi Hayward was a newcomer to WWE, unlike Matt Riddle. Riddle cruised through NXT before his main roster call-up, while Hayward admitted to being shocked at his release just a little over a year after signing a WWE contract and less than a year after making his debut.

As you can see in the photo posted below by Matt Riddle, the second person on the left is the recently-released Bodhi Hayward.

Despite him being understandably shocked about his release, he seems to be in good spirits. Hayward commented that there is a lot that is yet to learn about the wrestling business.

Matt Riddle has been in a new storyline post-Extreme Rules 2022

Despite a crucial main event victory against Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules in a Fight Pit match, it seems that the latter was the bigger beneficiary. The following RAW, Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to become the new United States Champion.

Riddle challenged and made a failed attempt against Rollins to seemingly end their feud and is now in a storyline alongside the returning Elias against The Alpha Academy. Some fans have expressed disappointment towards WWE's poor booking of The King Of Bros post-Extreme Rules.

From the looks of things, Elias has been teasing a return to his heel character. He was off TV for a long time before returning after WrestleMania 38 as Ezekiel. Ezekiel's character has been quietly scrapped in favor of The Drifter's return.

