[PHOTO] Maxxine Dupri sets the internet ablaze; Pays tribute to WWE legend Nikki Bella

Maxxine Dupri set social media on fire with her latest fit. She also paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, who recently inspired her.

The Alpha Academy member is in Europe along with other members of the main roster for the three-week Road to WrestleMania tour. She arrived in Glasgow on Sunday along with backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Maxxine set the internet ablaze by sharing her latest outfit. She was wearing an all-branded outfit, including a white puffy coat, leggings, and white runners. She tagged Nikki Bella, who recently wore the same white coat that inspired Dupri to buy her own.

"Saw the queen @nikkigarcia wearing this jacket and sprinted to get it," Dupri wrote.

Maxxine Dupri shared this on her Instagram stories. [Photo via: @maxxinedupri on IG]

Maxxine is one of the most fashionable WWE Superstars on the roster. She's always flaunting her outfit on Instagram, something that Nikki Bella has been doing for years.

Maxxine Dupri wants to star in a 'Total Divas' reboot

Nikki and Brie Bella were the faces of Total Divas, a show produced by WWE that was on the air for nine seasons. Speaking on the Lightweights podcast, Maxxine Dupri revealed that she's open to starring in a reboot of the popular reality television show on E! and named some of the stars she wants to see on it.

"Of course. That’s why I got into this. That’s what made me fall in love with WWE, it was Total Divas. ... Cathy Kelley, Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton. You have to have to OGs, Nia Jax, Sonya Deville. It would be so good. It would be crazy." [H/T: Fightful]

While nothing is in the works as of this writing, Maxxine is in a budding storyline with Natalya. It may end with the two teaming up or facing each other as rivals.

