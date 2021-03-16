Photo: Mick Foley brings back iconic old look

After CM Punk brought back an old look and shared online, WWE legend Mick Foley has done the same, as per his latest Twitter post.

The Hardcore Legend is well known for his stint as Mankind during the late 90s. He spent his later years putting over young guns like Edge and Randy Orton.

For a long time now, Mick Foley had been sporting a long beard. However, the former WWE Champion has finally cut off the beard and returned to his natural jet-black color.

THE BIG SHAVE!



After finishing up my filming with A&E @Biography it seemed like a good time to lose the epic beard...and go back to my natural jet-black color.



My bio should be airing in June. Who'll be watching? pic.twitter.com/wmUp0ugykM — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 15, 2021

Mick Foley sported this look for almost the entirety of his WWE career

Mick Foley was one of the most popular WWE Superstars of the Attitude Era. Longtime fans of Foley might remember that he used to sport his current look back when he was an active WWE Superstar.

He didn't have the kind of physique his peers like Triple H, The Rock, and others boasted. However, Foley managed to secure a top spot on WWE's roster, courtesy of his unique hardcore wrestling style and ability to entertain audiences on the mic.

Legit reaction shots of fans looking at my right ear...lost in a match in Munich Germany - 27 YEARS AGO TODAY! pic.twitter.com/4w6DQMOS6U — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 15, 2021

Mick Foley had memorable feuds with the likes of The Undertaker, Triple H, The Rock, Randy Orton, and Edge, and did an incredible job of putting them over. Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his contributions to the business in 2013.

What are your thoughts on Mick Foley ditching the long beard and instantly looking a lot younger as a result? Do you like his new look? Sound off in the comments.