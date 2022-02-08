Photo: MVP makes a unique entrance on RAW before introducing Bobby Lashley

This week on RAW, MVP came out separately to introduce Bobby Lashley. Lashley got a special entrance this week, not only because he is the WWE Champion, but because the episode of RAW took place in his hometown of Denver, Colorado. MVP made a unique entrance this week, as was captured in a photo by a fan.

Bobby Lashley felt more like a babyface on the latest episode of the red brand as he received a hero's welcome in his hometown of Denver. The crowd went wild for The All Mighty, and his manager was the one to introduce him.

But it wasn't a conventional entrance for Montel Vontavious Porter. For reasons unknown, he made his entrance through the crowd, as was captured by a fan. The picture is a courtesy of WrestlingInc, where it was posted on Twitter:

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc MVP coming to the ring from the crowd MVP coming to the ring from the crowd https://t.co/xBqP1gDwpU

The promo and segment itself was nothing special, and it highlighted Lashley and MVP talking about the upcoming WWE Championship defense inside the Elimination Chamber. Bobby Lashley's reign will be under threat as he defends his title against five top superstars in Brock Lesnar, Riddle, AJ Styles, Austin Theory and Seth Rollins.

Should The All Mighty retain the WWE title, he will likely walk into WrestleMania with the championship for the second year in a row. However, his manager won't be able to help Lashley inside the Elimination Chamber, as he has on numerous occasions during the latter's WWE title reign in 2021.

MVP could complete two full years of association with Bobby Lashley

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw #WWEChamber "It's not me locked in the Elimination Chamber with @BrockLesnar , it's gonna be Brock locked in the Chamber with me!" - @fightbobby "It's not me locked in the Elimination Chamber with @BrockLesnar, it's gonna be Brock locked in the Chamber with me!" - @fightbobby#WWERaw #WWEChamber https://t.co/xwF55dQSoW

Montel Vontavious Porter has been associated with Bobby Lashley since post-WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Lashley was one of the stars who benefited from the pandemic era and the lack of crowds, as he began to get a new character and direction.

Before his on-screen association with the veteran, Lashley was floundering in his romantic storyline with now-released superstar Lana. Post-WrestleMania, the duo got a "divorce" and Bobby Lashley was presented as a more serious competitor.

Following their association and alliance, Lashley went on to have a lengthy United States Championship reign, and since 2021, has enjoyed two runs with the WWE title.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead on the road to WrestleMania for the duo.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das