[Photo] Natalya recalls her rivalry with 39-year-old former WWE Superstar in the form of a throwback picture

WWE Superstar Natalya recently opened up about her on-screen feud with Nikki Bella.

As a part of the 2023 WWE Draft, The Queen of Harts was drafted to the RAW brand. Following that, she faced a lot of superstars, including Rhea Ripley, Zoey Stark, Nikki Cross, Tegan Nox, and many others.

At Superstar Spectacle 2023, the Canadian star faced The Eradicator for the Women's World Championship. Unfortunately, she failed to win the title. Later, on the September 18 episode of RAW, The Queen of Harts unsuccessfully challenged then-champion Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship.

Taking to Instagram, Natalya reflected on one of her best-known rivalries in the company against Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

"This rivalry was my absolute favorite! @nikkigarcia [emojis]."

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram Story below:

WWE Superstar Natalya discusses Tyson Kidd's in-ring future

WWE Superstar Natalya recently explained why her husband, Tyson Kidd, would never return to the squared circle.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, The Queen of Harts detailed how Kidd's neck injury wouldn't allow him to set foot inside the ring again. She further highlighted the severity of the damage and how it had restricted Kidd's motion.

“He just can’t be cleared. He can never return because he could die in the ring. TJ broke his neck at the same place where Christopher Reeves broke his neck. The injury is called a Hangman fracture. TJ broke his neck at the base of his brain. Where they had to fuse his neck together, it took away about 50% of his range of motion. So, he doesn’t have the same range of motion as everyone else, so it wouldn’t allow him to take bumps safely. He could really endanger his life.” [0:29 onwards]

It would be exciting to see if Kidd and The Queen of Harts will ever reunite on WWE TV.

