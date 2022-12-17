Photo: Natalya shares picture from 32 years ago; compares herself with late-WWE legend

WWE Superstar Natalya recently took to Twitter to post a picture of herself back when she was eight years old.

Nattie, often referred to as the Queen of Harts, is a third-generation superstar trained in the famous Hart Dungeons. Despite coming from a family of stalwarts like Stu Hart, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, Owen Hart, The British Bulldog, and Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, Natalya still managed to carve a name for herself in the company. She is a former two-time Women's Champion and has also won the Women's Tag Team Championships in WWE.

This week, she posted a throwback picture from when she was only eight years old. The post also had a side-by-side comparison with her father, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, when he was also eight years old. Both dad and daughter look adorable in their childhood pictures.

Nattie @NatbyNature 8 year old me, 8 year old Anvil 8 year old me, 8 year old Anvil 💕😎 https://t.co/Rk7cYMnriM

Nattie has often spoken about how close she was to her father and how deeply his passing hit her back in 2018. Jim had a decorated career performing in Stampede Wrestling before moving to WWE and WCW. He held the WWE Tag Team Championships on two occasions with Bret. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of the Hart Foundation along with Bret Hart.

Natalya is taking some time off from WWE at the moment

Over the last decade, Nattie has been a cornerstone of the WWE Women's division, competing in several era-defining matches and moments.

The 40-year-old star hasn't been seen on TV since the October 28 edition of SmackDown, where she competed in a match with Shayna Baszler. During the match, Shayna kicked her in the face. WWE mentioned that Nattie had suffered a broken nose and wrote her off TV.

In the interim, the third-generation superstar has taken some time to unwind from the taxing WWE schedule and to spend time with friends and family.

Would you like to see Natalya back in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes