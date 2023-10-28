[PHOTO] Nia Jax changes her hair color

WWE Superstar Nia Jax was spotted sporting a new look in a video that she shared on social media recently.

Jax made her big return to WWE last month. She is currently set to compete in a multi-woman match for the Women's World title at Crown Jewel 2023.

Nia Jax occasionally shares updates about her private life with her fans on her Instagram handle. In her recent story, she shared her new look, showing off her straightened and colored hair. Check it out HERE.

Jax's new look on her Instagram story

Nia Jax is eyeing Rhea Ripley's Women's World title

Jax will take on Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark in a Fatal Five-Way Match for the Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. The last time Jax held singles gold was way back in 2018, when she defeated Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 34.

In a recent interview with Allan and Carly, The Nightmare opened up about facing Jax in the ring and seemed pretty excited about the same.

"I feel like I have stepped in the ring with pretty much everyone on the main roster already. I don’t think there’s anyone that I haven’t fought before. I love new challenges, and she is very physically amazing. So, I love it when two big girls go at it, it’s my favorite thing. That’s why I love stepping into the ring with Raquel Rodriguez, that’s why I love stepping in the ring with Shayna Baszler, even Nia Jax. I love that hard-hitting competition," said Ripley.

It remains to be seen if Jax's new look is a one-off thing, or if she will keep it moving forward. As for Crown Jewel, she would love nothing but to walk out of Saudi Arabia as the new Women's World Champion.

