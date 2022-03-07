Photo: NXT sensation Tiffany Stratton spotted in public with WWE Superstar she recently called out

NXT 2.0 sensation Tiffany Stratton recently took to Instagram to share an IG story of herself with Nikkita Lyons. Stratton recently called out Lyons on social media, but off-camera, the two seem to be quite close with each another.

Since arriving on NXT 2.0, Stratton and Lyons have taken the brand by storm. The two young stars are currently on the rise and are starting to establish their respective places in the women's division.

Taking to Instagram, Stratton was seen going for a coffee run with Lyons, as the former sarcastically wrote that sometimes she and Lyons are indeed friends.

"Yeah sometimes we're friends" - wrote Tiffany Stratton in her Instagram story with Nikkita Lyons.

Check out a few screengrabs of Stratton's coffee run with Lyons below:

Stratton recently put Nikkita Lyons on notice on social media. Taking to Twitter, Stratton sent out a tweet that read, "Nikkita who?"

The tweet was a dig at Lyons and can be seen below:

Lyons also responded to Stratton's tweet with a follow-up message of her own. The NXT star wrote the following:

"Respect 🦾🦁 I can still kick your a** tho lmao" - wrote Nikkita Lyons.

Tiffany Stratton could be set for a feud against Sarray on NXT 2.0 after a successful run on the brand

Tiffany Stratton has only had a handful of matches on WWE NXT 2.0. Her first match on the brand was a victorious outing against Fallon Henley. Stratton has also shared the ring with former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, but she was unsuccessful in her effort to beat the veteran.

In her latest bouts on NXT 2.0, Stratton defeated Wendy Choo and Erica Yan, respectively. The IT Girl could soon be sharing the ring with Japanese sensation Sarray after she recently attacked her on NXT 2.0.

Meanwhile, Nikkita Lyons recently went viral on social media after her win over Kayla Inlay. Not only did Lyons look impressive throughout her first NXT 2.0 match, but her unique pinfall combination also took the WWE Universe by storm.

