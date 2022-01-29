[Photo] Potential entry spoiler for the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble takes over St. Louis, Missouri, tomorrow night. Ahead of the show, many WWE legends and Hall of Famers have been spotted in the city.

One of these men is former WWE Champion Kurt Angle. The legendary superstar has been photographed in St. Louis just 24 hours ahead of one of the company's biggest events.

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Kurt Angle in town for the #RoyalRumble ! Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Miles Jacobs for the pic. Please send us your pics and videos from this weekend Kurt Angle in town for the #RoyalRumble ! Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Miles Jacobs for the pic. Please send us your pics and videos from this weekend https://t.co/TM1VYfRGYU

Angle isn't the only former WWE Superstar that has been spotted, the likes of The Undertaker and Sarah Logan have also been seen supporting their spouses ahead of The Royal Rumble.

The Undertaker's wife Michelle McCool is already set to be part of the Women's Royal Rumble whilst Sarah Logan is married to WWE Superstar Erik, who could be part of the men's match.

The men's match has just eight spaces left for surprises tomorrow night whilst the women's has nine left after several returns were announced ahead of time.

Could Kurt Angle be part of the 2022 Royal Rumble match?

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc



wrestlinginc.com/news/2019/04/k… In a Q&A on his Facebook, Kurt Angle comments on the outcome of his WrestleMania 35 retirement match. In a Q&A on his Facebook, Kurt Angle comments on the outcome of his WrestleMania 35 retirement match.wrestlinginc.com/news/2019/04/k… https://t.co/y22Qe8RVpT

It's no secret that Kurt Angle wasn't satisfied with his retirement match that came back at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

The former world champion lost to Baron Corbin in a forgettable mid-card match that has since been panned by the WWE Universe.

Angle is still in a position where he could make his return to the company and wrestle a few matches in what could be the same deal that fellow Hall of Famer Lita appears to have signed ahead of the show.

Kurt Angle has been part of a number of Rumble matches throughout his career, but interestingly the Olympian is yet to have his hand raised.

There were reports heading into this year's show that the company is looking to have some big surprises as many of the women's entrants were announced ahead of the event.

Would you like to see Kurt Angle in the Rumble match? Sound off below!

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Kurt Angle in the Royal Rumble match? Yes No 0 votes so far