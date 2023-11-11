[Photo] Potential reason for Liv Morgan's delayed WWE return revealed by the star

Liv Morgan has been absent on WWE TV owing to a shoulder injury but has now disclosed what she has been up to during this time.

Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, and Samuel L. Jackson star alongside Liv Morgan in their new feature film, The Kill Room. The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to social media to share the news:

"An opportunity I never thought I’d have & am so grateful for 🙏Being apart of a film with such an iconic cast still has me shook y’all 😂🥹 This experience was so much fun & I can’t wait for more. Thank you to everyone that made this even remotely possible for me 🙏 @jylevine @yaleproductions @nicolpaone @wwe @thecjperry 🫶✨🫶✨ Go watch The Kill Room y’all 😜," Morgan wrote on Instagram.

Liv Morgan was last seen alongside Raquel Rodriguez, dropping the Women's Tag Team Championship to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Earlier this year, she picked up a notable pinfall victory over ex-UFC star Ronda Rousey in London.

Her tag partner is currently after the WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. It'd be interesting to see how Morgan will factor in upon her return. Considering Raquel Rodriguez is now a singles star, a reunion with her is likely ruled out.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here