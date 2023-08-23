[PHOTO] Pregnant Alexa Bliss shows off massive baby bump 

Alexa Bliss has shared an update on her pregnancy with a baby bump picture on her latest Instagram story.

Little Miss Bliss is pregnant with her first baby, who's set to arrive in December 2023. Fans are aware that the WWE Superstar is married to American singer Ryan Cabrera.

Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE TV for quite some time now and occasionally shares photo updates on her pregnancy. She recently shared a picture of her baby bump on her Instagram story.

Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

Alexa Bliss talks about her WWE return

It's pretty clear that Bliss' fans will have to wait for a while before they see her on WWE TV again.

While talking with The Messenger, Bliss stated the following about her potential return:

"WWE gave me time off for [Masked Singer] to kind of fully dive into that experience with rehearsals, vocal lessons, and all that stuff," Bliss said. "Storyline-wise, I was not on TV anyway, so it really kind of worked out perfectly. [WWE] extended my contract, and so it's just basically come back when I'm ready. Probably a month after the baby, I'll start probably getting back into the gym, and getting ready to see what my in-ring return looks like." [H/T The Messenger]

As noted earlier, Bliss is set to have her baby this December. Judging by her statement, she will start working on a WWE return in early 2024. Her fans would love to see her compete in a match at next year's WrestleMania.

For those unaware, the former RAW Women's Champion hasn't competed at a WrestleMania since 2020. At WrestleMania 36, Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Do you miss Alexa Bliss on weekly television? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot