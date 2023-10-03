Photo: Randy Orton's wife shares three-word update amid former World Champion's WWE absence

Randy Orton has been missing from WWE TV since May 2022 when it was revealed that he was struggling with a back injury.

The former 14-time World Champion has recently been spotted at the Performance Center as rumors state that he is currently working out in the gym but is yet to step back into a WWE ring.

Orton's back injury has kept him out of the ring for more than a year and his wife has sent several updates online in that time. She took to Twitter earlier today where she was able to share some recent images of the former Champion as well as the caption "My best friend."

Orton appears to be in good shape as he takes in the sights with his wife, which could be a hint regarding his future in WWE.

Will Randy Orton return to WWE before the end of 2023?

Randy Orton has already been spotted at the Performance Center and appears to be in good shape ahead of a potential return. At present it is unknown how Orton will react when he steps back into a ring to train, but it's hard to rule out a return before the end of the year.

If Orton isn't able to return before the turn of the year, then it's likely that he will be a surprise entrant in the 2024 Royal Rumble, since he would want to be part of the road to WrestleMania 40.

Following Matt Riddle's surprise WWE release last month, it's unclear how Orton will fit back into WWE storylines since he was working as part of RKBro when he was injured more than 17 months ago.

