[Photo] RAW superstar responds to WWE's official post with a photo of herself alongside Rhea Ripley

RAW superstar Bayley recently reacted to WWE's official post on social media.

Damage CTRL members The Role Model, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, alongside Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross, will face the team of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim and a mysterious fifth member in the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, WWE posted a question as they asked the fans to name the fifth member that The EST has in mind for the premium live event.

Responding to WWE's tweet, The Role Model posted a photo of herself alongside Judgment Day member Ripley as she hinted at destroying The EST and her faction in Survivor Series.

Check out Bayley's tweet below:

Vince Russo criticized WWE's booking of Bianca Belair's stable following the RAW segment

Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE's booking of Bianca Belair's stable following the latest RAW segment.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that it would have made sense if Belair had revealed the name of the fifth member on RAW rather than waiting for the next episode of SmackDown.

The veteran also took shots at the company as he stated that he was expecting Bianca to reveal the name of the fifth member by the end of the show:

"If I am the freaking USA Network you're cutting a promo on, you're not telling us who the fifth member is till SmackDown? Are you kidding? I thought for sure they were gonna reveal at the end, I thought for sure! When they didn't, I'm like, what are you guys, the welcome mat?' I would be cutting such a promo on them tomorrow morning. Like, grow a freaking set. Your show's not good enough for them to reveal the fifth party?"

It will be interesting to see which team wins the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley joining hands with Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comment section below.

