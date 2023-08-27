[PHOTO] Rey Mysterio shares incredible picture without his mask alongside popular WWE star

Rey Mysterio has been having a great time on Smackdown recently. He is clearly enjoying his success and posted a picture with a fellow LWO member smiling and, surprisingly, without his mask.

The Legend won the US Championship after replacing fellow LWO member Santos Escobar in a match against former champion Austin Theory. He faced Grayson Waller on Smackdown and won despite interference from the new number-one contender. To continue his run, he teamed up with Escobar to beat Theory and Waller in a tag team match.

The event took place in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. On their way to the next live event, LWO members Mysterio and Escobar posted a selfie from a runway getting on the plane. What was surprising about this picture was that the luchador was without his iconic mask.

You can take a look at the post below:

"Here we come Huntsville, get ready!! 🙏🏼 Cape Geraurdo for all the L❤️‍🔥ve tonight!" - Rey Mysterio on Instagram.

Rey Mysterio to defend United States Championship against Austin Theory

Mysterio is in his 3rd reign as champion

Mysterio will soon have his first defense of the title he won against Theory. Mysterio had replaced Escobar in the title match after the latter was attacked by the then-champion. The former champion won a number one contender match against LA Knight to get a rematch for his old title.

The 26-year-old interfered in Mysterio’s match with Waller hoping to cause him the match. The 48-year-old legend still managed to get the win against the Aussie superstar. The title match has been made official for WWE’s next PLE Payback.

Do you want Rey Mysterio to have a long and successful title run? Or do you want to see Austin Theory get another run as the champion? Let us know in the comments below.