[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley BREAKS the internet; shows off new tattoo amid WWE European Tour

Rhea Ripley is currently on the WWE's European tour. Amid this tour, she has gotten herself a new tattoo.

Ad

Rhea Ripley has grown to become one of the most dominant women in the WWE ring. Over the past few years, she has remained on top of the women's division and proven that no one is on her level.

One of the most eye-catching things about Mami is the plethora of tattoos that cover her body. She has tattoos on her arms, midsection, and her legs. However, it appears as if this isn't enough for the former Women's World Champion.

Ad

Trending

Ripley is currently on a tour of Europe with several other WWE stars. During this tour, she opted to get a new tattoo. She took to Instagram to show off her latest ink to her fans.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Check out her Instagram story here.

Screengrab of Rhea Ripley's Instagram Story (Credit: Rhea on Instagram)

Rhea Ripley is trying to insert herself into the Women's World Title picture at WrestleMania 41

Things were looking good for Rhea Ripley when she won the Women's World Championship earlier this year. It appeared as if Mami had punched her ticket to WrestleMania. However, things went downhill for her when she defended her title against IYO SKY on the March 3, 2025, episode of WWE RAW.

Ad

Rhea was distracted by Bianca Belair who was at ringside. This distraction allowed IYO to pick up the win. This loss upset Mami because it meant that she had just lost her WrestleMania spot.

This week on RAW, Belair and IYO were set to sign the contract for their match when Rhea interrupted them. Things got heated soon after and Mami attacked both Belair and SKY. She then signed her name onto the contract to seemingly add herself to the title match at The Show of Shows. Adam Pearce tried to point out to her that it isn't legally binding but Ripley was in no mood to listen to anyone.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Ripley will be successful in inserting herself into this match at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback