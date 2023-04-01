[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley kisses WWE Superstar's action figure

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was seen kissing fellow WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio's action figure in a picture shared on Twitter.

The Nightmare has formed a close friendship with Dominik Mysterio over the past year or so. It took quite a lot on Ripley's part to turn Dominik into the dark side, but she eventually succeeded at Clash at the Castle, and the two stars are now inseparable.

Rhea Ripley had a chat with Alex McCarthy during WrestleMania 39 weekend. She also clicked a bunch of pictures with him and was spotted kissing a child Dominik action figure in one of the photos.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are both involved in high-profile 'Mania battles

This year's WrestleMania is quite an important affair for both Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The Nightmare won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and went on to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title. The two women are set to compete in a singles match for the coveted belt at The Show of Shows.

As for Dominik, he will face his father and WWE legend Rey Mysterio in a highly-anticipated match at the mega event. Fans have been anxiously waiting for this match for quite a while now, and it's finally going to happen on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

During a recent interview, Dominik stated that he and Ripley want to "continue taking" over after WrestleMania.

"Oh, man Rhea is the best. Our relationship on TV is only getting stronger and stronger, especially with The Judgment Day. And yeah she's going to go to WrestleMania and win the SmackDown Women's Championship and we're going to continue taking over," he said. [H/T Hindustan Times]

It remains to be seen how Ripley and Dominik will fare at WrestleMania 39. A win over Rey Mysterio would be the biggest moment of Dominik's WWE run to date.

