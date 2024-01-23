[Photo] Rhea Ripley poses for an intriguing picture ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently uploaded a photo of herself from an intriguing location ahead of Royal Rumble.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, we saw a heated argument between Judgment Day members Ripley and Damian Priest. The Eradicator argued that The Archer of Infamy picks up fights with everyone, whereas the latter defended himself. Later, she was seen taking shots at Becky Lynch, asking the latter to change her plans for the upcoming WrestleMania premium live event.

Taking to social media, The Eradicator posted an intriguing photo of herself from Judgment Day's locker room, which grabbed much attention from the fans. The Judgment Day member mentioned through the caption that she knows everything best.

"Mami knows best (emojis)," wrote Ripley.

Check out the Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar R-Truth shared his honest opinion on Rhea Ripley's character

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently opened up about Rhea Ripley's character in the company.

While speaking in an interview with Senior Editor Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Truth mentioned that The Eradicator is having 'problems.' He added that contrary to people's saying, Mami will bite someone if the latter does anything wrong or says anything wrongly.

"Mami... She got problems. She got problems Bill. She can go from zero to hundred in like seconds. She will bite. Ya'll people say like 'I don't bite,' Mami will bite... Mami will bite you if you do the wrong thing, or say the wrong thing. Why do you think Dirty Dom stays at 'attention-hut?'"

It would be pretty exciting to see what WWE is planning to do with Ripley in the near future.

