[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley poses with Judgment Day stablemate after huge invasion ahead of WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently posed with Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Ripley will face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Premium Live Event. Dominik will face his father, Rey Mysterio, in a singles match at the event. Both The Eradicator and Dominik were recently seen crashing the WrestleMania Superstore in Los Angeles ahead of the event.

Taking to social media, Rhea posed for a photo alongside her stablemate Dominik, as she captioned the photo as:

Rhea Ripley opened up about her journey in WWE so far

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley recently opened up about her journey in WWE so far.

While speaking in an interview on Biography: WWE Legends, The Eradicator mentioned that during Triple H's regime, she gained self-confidence. The former RAW Women's Champion added that under Vince McMahon's creative direction, she learned to be prepared for any circumstances.

Ripley detailed:

“With Triple H, I built up my self-confidence, going out there and being true to myself,” she explained. "Reacting to things on the spot as I would and not just doing it to please people. I also learned about cameras and positioning and all the stuff people don’t think about. Presenting myself in a way that I am bigger than life…That if I don’t believe I’m the best thing there, nobody else will."

She further stated:

"When I went to Raw and Vince was in charge the one thing I learned most was to be ready for anything. Be prepared 24/7 because things change so rapidly. It was sink or swim. Lucky for me I definitely kept my head afloat and swam.”

It would be interesting to see if Ripley can dethrone Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 or not.

