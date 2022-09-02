[Photo] Rhea Ripley poses with male WWE Superstar ahead of Clash at the Castle

WWE star Rhea Ripley seems to be enjoying her new surroundings in the UK. Taking to Twitter, she posted a photo of herself with Damian Priest ahead of Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

Judgment Day members Priest and Finn Balor will face Rey Mysterio and Edge at the upcoming premium live event. Both sides have been feuding for a long time now.

Taking to Twitter, The Eradicator posted a photo of herself along with The Archer of Infamy, as she posed in front of the Judgment Day vs. The Mysterios poster.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Vince Russo recently criticized WWE's booking of Rhea Ripley

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized the company's booking of Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he didn't understand the point of Ripley being a heel. The veteran also stated that he didn't like the segment where three men were set to attack one woman.

Vince said that he found it difficult to understand who the babyface were, as the segment showcased a helpless Rhea with a kendo stick trying to protect herself from the males.

Russo said:

"We have our match and first of all, Dominik has the Kendo stick and he's in there with Rhea. So my first thing is okay bro, you are a man and you need a Kendo stick to fend this woman off? Okay. Then she talks him out of giving her the Kendo stick, which I guess is showing she has some control over Dominik. But then the last scene is you got Rhea with the Kendo stick and three male babyfaces. Who's the heel? Three male babyfaces and one female trying to protect her with a kendo stick."

