[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley poses for a photo with fellow WWE Superstars ahead of Night of Champions

The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley recently posed with WWE Superstars Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, LA Knight, and Rick Boogs ahead of Night of Champions.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Ripley booked a match between Dominik Mysterio and Apollo Crews, which was eventually won by Dominik. The Eradicator will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against WWE Superstar Natalya in a singles match at Night of Champions.

Taking to social media, Ripley uploaded a photo with fellow WWE Superstars as they all arrived in Saudi Arabia for the upcoming premium live event.

"Shark bait," tweeted Ripley.

Check out Rhea Ripley's Instagram post below:

Rhea Ripley recalled one of her most difficult matches with Zelina Vega

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recalled one of her most difficult matches with Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash.

While speaking in an interview on the Cheap Heat podcast, The Eradicator mentioned how important the match was for Vega as it was in her hometown.

"I was very excited for her [Zelina Vega], but then I went out there, and it all turned into mami chants, and I was like, 'Oh.’ It’s cool to hear, don’t get me wrong, but I was thinking about later that night, and I was like, 'Oh no, hopefully, Mami chants don’t drown anything out,' because I know how special this event is to her because I know how special it would be for me to be able to perform in Australia, so I can relate to that," Ripley detailed.

The Eradicator further added how the fans turned on her after Vega made her entrance. Ripley stated that although she was worried for Zelina, she was intrigued to see how the WWE Universe reacted to the latter's music.

"When I went out there first, and I got the mami chants, I was [worried] but wanted to see what happened when her music hit. The crowd just like turned on me instantly."

It would be exciting to see if Ripley can defend her title at Night of Champions or not.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes