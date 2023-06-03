PHOTO: Rhea Ripley shares 3-word message after sharing picture with AEW Superstar and real-life partner Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley is wildly popular in WWE, and there's a reason for that. She has been doing everything right as the dominant SmackDown Women's Champion and paired with Dominik in WWE. However, fans might often forget that she has a real-life partner, too, in Buddy Matthews.

Rhea Ripley has now shared a picture with Matthews on Twitter with a little loving message.

Her sharing pictures with Dominik and Matthews' reactions to them have resulted in many fans saying that the AEW star is jealous of the pairing, and that's why his comments have been weird. While Ripley has clarified that's not the case before, the rumors persist.

Today, she shared a picture with her partner, Matthews, on Twitter. She also shared a loving message, "Happy little vegemites." Given their Australian background and the origin of vegemite in the country, she was clearly referring to their shared heritage and taste for food as well.

The comments were still full of pictures of Dominik, with fans trolling the pair saying that Buddy was trying to tear Dominik and Ripley apart.

Should Matthews ever return to WWE, it will be interesting to see what sort of dynamic he shares with the younger Mysterio.

