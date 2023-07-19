Photo: Rhea Ripley shows off facial wounds following WWE RAW 

Rhea Ripley was a focal point of last night's episode of WWE RAW, playing a part in several high-profile segments.

The Eradicator didn't wrestle on the show but was part of a brawl backstage with Raquel Rodriguez, where she injured the latter's knee and cost her the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Earlier today, Ripley shared an image on her Instagram story where she showed that she didn't get out of the brawl unscathed since Rodriguez's fingernails had caused her to suffer some cuts around her eyes. The image can be seen here:

Ripley sent a message to Rodriguez making it clear that she needed to cut her nails.

Rhea Ripley is expected to defend her Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam

After their recent altercations and now that Ripley has cost her the Women's Tag Team Championships, it seems that Raquel Rodriguez would be an obvious challenger for The Nightmare at SummerSlam next month.

To end RAW last night, Liv Morgan ran out and attacked Ripley, costing The Judgment Day their main event match in the process. This has raised the question as to whether or not it will be Morgan challenging for the Championship, especially if Rodriguez continues to play off her knee injury in the coming weeks.

There is also the chance that WWE could turn it into a triple-threat match if the company is unable to decide which woman should be handed the title shot. Ripley has a 94% win percentage in 2023 and is yet to be pinned this year, with both her losses coming in tag team matches. She poses a dominant threat to whoever challenges her at SummerSlam.

Do you think it will be Liv Morgan or Raquel Rodriguez who will challenge Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

